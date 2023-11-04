The Atlanta Hawks (3-2) are underdogs (+2.5) in their attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs on BSNO and BSSE. The point total in the matchup is set at 232.5.

Hawks vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: BSNO and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -2.5 232.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has combined with its opponent to score more than 232.5 points in four of five games this season.

The average over/under for Atlanta's outings this season is 240.0, 7.5 more points than this game's point total.

Atlanta are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Hawks have won in each of the two games they have played as underdogs this season.

Atlanta has played as an underdog of +115 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Hawks vs Pelicans Additional Info

Hawks vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 1 20% 108.8 231.6 108.6 225.8 222.9 Hawks 4 80% 122.8 231.6 117.2 225.8 234.7

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

The Hawks' 122.8 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 108.6 the Pelicans give up to opponents.

Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 108.6 points.

Hawks vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Hawks and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 2-3 1-0 3-2 Pelicans 4-1 2-1 2-3

Hawks vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Hawks Pelicans 122.8 Points Scored (PG) 108.8 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 2-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 3-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 117.2 Points Allowed (PG) 108.6 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-0 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-0

