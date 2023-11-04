Hawks vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks (3-2) are underdogs (+2.5) in their attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs on BSNO and BSSE. The point total in the matchup is set at 232.5.
Hawks vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-2.5
|232.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has combined with its opponent to score more than 232.5 points in four of five games this season.
- The average over/under for Atlanta's outings this season is 240.0, 7.5 more points than this game's point total.
- Atlanta are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Hawks have won in each of the two games they have played as underdogs this season.
- Atlanta has played as an underdog of +115 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
Hawks vs Pelicans Additional Info
Hawks vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|1
|20%
|108.8
|231.6
|108.6
|225.8
|222.9
|Hawks
|4
|80%
|122.8
|231.6
|117.2
|225.8
|234.7
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- The Hawks' 122.8 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 108.6 the Pelicans give up to opponents.
- Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 108.6 points.
Hawks vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|2-3
|1-0
|3-2
|Pelicans
|4-1
|2-1
|2-3
Hawks vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Hawks
|Pelicans
|122.8
|108.8
|2
|20
|2-3
|1-0
|3-2
|1-0
|117.2
|108.6
|23
|8
|0-0
|4-0
|0-0
|4-0
