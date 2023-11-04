The Atlanta Hawks (0-1), on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, play the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Hawks Games

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young recorded 26.2 points, 10.2 assists and 3 rebounds last season.

Dejounte Murray collected 20.5 points last season, plus 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Clint Capela put up 12 points last season, plus 0.9 assists and 11 rebounds.

Onyeka Okongwu collected 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter's numbers last season were 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum posted 20.9 points last year, plus 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Per game, Jonas Valanciunas posted 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also delivered 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Brandon Ingram's numbers last season were 24.7 points, 5.5 boards and 5.8 assists per game. He drained 48.4% of his shots from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Herbert Jones put up 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He drained 46.9% of his shots from the field.

Zion Williamson posted 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He made 60.8% of his shots from the floor.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pelicans Hawks 114.4 Points Avg. 118.4 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 48% Field Goal % 48.3% 36.4% Three Point % 35.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.