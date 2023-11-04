In the contest between the Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers on Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Bulldogs to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Georgia vs. Missouri Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Missouri (+15.5) Toss Up (56.5) Georgia 31, Missouri 26

Week 10 Predictions

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 88.2%.

The Bulldogs have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Georgia is winless against the spread when it is 15.5-point or greater favorites (0-5).

The Bulldogs have seen five of its eight games hit the over.

Georgia games this season have posted an average total of 52.0, which is 4.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 16.0% chance to win.

The Tigers are 5-2-0 ATS this year.

The Tigers have hit the over in five of their seven games with a set total (71.4%).

The average point total for the Missouri this season is 3.1 points less than this game's over/under.

Bulldogs vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 40.5 14.8 43.4 11.6 32.0 20.0 Missouri 33.9 23.3 32.2 23.4 38.0 21.0

