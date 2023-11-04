De'Andre Hunter and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be taking on the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hunter, in his last game, had 23 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 130-121 win over the Wizards.

In this piece we'll break down Hunter's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-125)

Over 14.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Over 3.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-135)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pelicans conceded 112.5 points per game last season, eighth in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Pelicans were fifth in the league last year, giving up 41.8 per contest.

The Pelicans were the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 24.9.

The Pelicans conceded 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 12th in the NBA in that category.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 27 3 4 1 0 0 1 11/5/2022 39 15 6 1 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.