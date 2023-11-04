Oddsmakers heavily favor the Auburn Tigers (4-4) when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in a matchup between SEC foes at FirstBank Stadium. Auburn is favored by 12.5 points. The game has an over/under of 49.5 points.

Auburn ranks 72nd in scoring offense (26.8 points per game) and 46th in scoring defense (22.5 points allowed per game) this year. Vanderbilt has been struggling defensively, ranking 11th-worst with 34.2 points given up per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, putting up 25.4 points per contest (80th-ranked).

Auburn Recent Performance

The Tigers have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, averaging 328 total yards per game over that stretch (-83-worst). They've been better on defense, giving up 444.3 total yards per game (108th).

It's been a hard three-game stretch for the Tigers, who rank -30-worst in scoring offense (22 points per game) and -43-worst in scoring defense (29.7 points per game allowed) over their previous three games.

Over the last three games, Auburn ranks -64-worst in passing offense (168.7 passing yards per game) and -27-worst in passing defense (229.3 passing yards per game allowed).

Despite sporting the 101st-ranked run offense over the last three contests (159.3 rushing yards per game), the Tigers rank -98-worst in run defense over that stretch (215 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Tigers have one win against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their past three games.

Auburn has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Auburn has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

The teams have hit the over in three of Auburn's eight games with a set total.

Auburn has not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

Auburn has played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tigers an 83.3% chance to win.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne leads Auburn with 1,075 yards (134.4 ypg) on 100-of-156 passing with eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 297 rushing yards on 69 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Jarquez Hunter has racked up 453 yards on 89 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner.

Jay Fair's leads his squad with 266 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 catches (out of 35 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 215 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Shane Hooks' nine grabs are good enough for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Marcus Harris leads the team with four sacks, and also has five TFL and 24 tackles.

Eugene Asante, Auburn's tackle leader, has 54 tackles, four TFL, and three sacks this year.

Jaylin Simpson has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 20 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

