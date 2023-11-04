Auburn vs. Vanderbilt: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Auburn Tigers (4-4) will face off against a fellow SEC opponent, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the contest.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Vanderbilt matchup in this article.
Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-12.5)
|49.5
|-500
|+360
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-12.5)
|49.5
|-530
|+390
Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- Auburn is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 12.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Vanderbilt has covered just once in nine games with a spread this year.
- The Commodores have covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
Auburn 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
