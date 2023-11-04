SEC opponents will battle when the Auburn Tigers (4-4) meet the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Auburn vs. Vanderbilt?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Auburn 34, Vanderbilt 20

Auburn 34, Vanderbilt 20 Auburn has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Vanderbilt has been listed as the underdog six times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Commodores have entered six games this season as the underdog by +360 or more and are in those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 83.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Auburn (-12.5)



Auburn (-12.5) Auburn has played eight games, posting three wins against the spread.

This season, the Tigers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.

Entering play this week, Vanderbilt has one victory against the spread this season.

This year, the Commodores have just one against the spread win in five games as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) This season, three of Auburn's eight games have gone over Saturday's total of 49.5 points.

In the Vanderbilt's nine games this season, eight have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.

The total for the contest of 49.5 is 2.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Auburn (26.8 points per game) and Vanderbilt (25.4 points per game).

Splits Tables

Auburn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.6 50.7 55.7 Implied Total AVG 34.4 35.6 32.3 ATS Record 3-5-0 3-2-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

Vanderbilt

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.1 53.6 56.9 Implied Total AVG 36.9 38 35.5 ATS Record 1-8-0 1-4-0 0-4-0 Over/Under Record 7-1-1 5-0-0 2-1-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-3 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.