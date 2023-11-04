The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) take the No.16 scoring defense in college football into a matchup with the No. 13 LSU Tigers (6-2), who have the No. 1 scoring offense, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Crimson Tide are 3-point favorites. An over/under of 61.5 is set in the game.

Alabama ranks 81st in total offense this year (366.6 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 366.6 yards allowed per game. LSU's defense ranks 75th in the FBS with 26.5 points given up per game, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks best by putting up 47.4 points per game.

Alabama vs. LSU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Alabama vs LSU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Alabama -3 -115 -105 61.5 -110 -110 -165 +135

Alabama Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Crimson Tide rank -57-worst with 372.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 40th by allowing 320.0 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

Over the Crimson Tide's last three games, they rank 108th in scoring offense (28.0 points per game) and 64th in scoring defense (20.3 points per game surrendered).

Over Alabama's last three games, it ranks 72nd in passing offense (259.7 passing yards per game) and -7-worst in passing defense (220.0 passing yards per game allowed).

The last three games have seen the Crimson Tide's rushing offense play poorly, ranking -51-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (112.7 per game). They rank 46th on the other side of the ball (100.0 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Crimson Tide have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their past three games.

In its past three games, Alabama has gone over the total twice.

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama's ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread four times this season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Alabama has hit the over in five of its eight games with a set total (62.5%).

Alabama has put together a 7-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 87.5% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Alabama has a record of 4-0 (85.7%).

The Crimson Tide have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has thrown for 1,617 yards (202.1 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 64.7% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 142 rushing yards on 77 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has racked up 569 yards on 122 carries while finding the end zone four times.

Roydell Williams has racked up 339 yards on 67 attempts, scoring one time.

Jermaine Burton has hauled in 23 receptions for 508 yards (63.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Isaiah Bond has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 360 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Amari Niblack has been the target of 20 passes and racked up 12 grabs for 218 yards, an average of 27.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Dallas Turner has 8.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 9.0 TFL and 34 tackles.

So far Caleb Downs leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has totaled 55 tackles and two interceptions this season.

