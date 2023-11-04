Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama is the setting for the Alabama State Hornets' (4-3) matchup against the Grambling Tigers (4-4) on November 4, 2023, starting at 5:00 PM ET.

On defense, Alabama State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best by surrendering just 273.4 yards per game. The offense ranks 100th (298.4 yards per game). With 382.9 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Grambling ranks 40th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 42nd, allowing 329.1 total yards per game.

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama State vs. Grambling Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Alabama State vs. Grambling Key Statistics

Alabama State Grambling 298.4 (117th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.9 (43rd) 273.4 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.1 (43rd) 116.7 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.6 (40th) 181.7 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.3 (51st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart has racked up 848 yards (121.1 ypg) on 63-of-104 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Ja'Won Howell has carried the ball 70 times for a team-high 302 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Dematrius Davis has piled up 204 yards on 44 attempts.

Kisean Johnson has hauled in 39 receptions for 553 yards (79 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Isaiah Scott has reeled in 14 passes while averaging 27.1 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Tyree Saunders has been the target of seven passes and racked up seven grabs for 91 yards, an average of 13 yards per contest.

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has compiled 1,734 yards (216.8 ypg) while completing 58.2% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Chance Williams has run the ball 106 times for 649 yards, with six touchdowns.

Floyd Chalk IV has racked up 449 yards on 93 carries with seven touchdowns.

Antonio Jones leads his team with 486 receiving yards on 32 catches with one touchdown.

Lyndon Rash has 29 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 336 yards (42 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Javon Robinson has racked up 226 reciving yards (28.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama State or Grambling gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.