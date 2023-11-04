Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 4, when the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers match up at 7:45 PM? Our projection system sides with the Crimson Tide. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Alabama vs. LSU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction LSU (+3) Under (61.5) Alabama 31, LSU 29

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson Tide have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Crimson Tide's record against the spread is 5-3-0.

In games they were favored in by 3 points or more so far this season, the Alabama has gone 4-3 against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have played eight games this year and five of them have gone over the total.

Alabama games this season have posted an average total of 50.9, which is 10.6 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

LSU Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 4-3-0 ATS this year.

All Tigers seven game with a set total have hit the over.

The average point total for the LSU this season is 1.9 points lower than this game's over/under.

Crimson Tide vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 30.6 16.5 32.4 18.4 27.7 13.3 LSU 47.4 26.5 54.0 14.8 46.3 36.0

