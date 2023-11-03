In 2A play on Friday, November 3, Falkville High School will host Winston County High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Winston County vs. Falkville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games This Week

Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3

6:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Hartselle, AL

Hartselle, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Scottsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Morgan High School at Haleyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Haleyville, AL

Haleyville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanceville High School at East Lawrence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Brewer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Somerville, AL

Somerville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Winston County Games This Week

Shoals Christian School at Addison High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3

6:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Addison, AL

Addison, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lynn High School at Hubbertville School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Fayette, AL

Fayette, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakman High School at Meek High School