In 2A play on Friday, November 3, Falkville High School will host Winston County High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Winston County vs. Falkville Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Falkville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games This Week

Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Hartselle, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Scottsboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Scottsboro, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Madison, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Morgan High School at Haleyville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Haleyville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanceville High School at East Lawrence High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Trinity, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Brewer High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Somerville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Winston County Games This Week

Shoals Christian School at Addison High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Addison, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoals Christian School at Addison High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Addison, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Morgan High School at Haleyville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Haleyville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lynn High School at Hubbertville School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Fayette, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakman High School at Meek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Arley, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.