Wicksburg High School travels to face Reeltown High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A action.

Wicksburg vs. Reeltown Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: Notasulga, AL

Notasulga, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Macon County Games This Week

Booker T. Washington High School at Pike Road High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Pike Road, AL

Pike Road, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Dale County Games This Week

G.W. Long High School at Rehobeth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

Location: Rehobeth, AL

Rehobeth, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dadeville High School at Wicksburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Newton, AL

Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll High School at Saint James School