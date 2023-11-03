There is a clash between 4A teams in Haleyville, AL on Friday, November 3 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Haleyville High School hosting West Morgan High School.

West Morgan vs. Haleyville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Haleyville, AL

Haleyville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Winston County Games This Week

Shoals Christian School at Addison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Addison, AL

Addison, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lynn High School at Hubbertville School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Fayette, AL

Fayette, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakman High School at Meek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Arley, AL

Arley, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games This Week

Decatur High School at Scottsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston County High School at Falkville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanceville High School at East Lawrence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Brewer High School