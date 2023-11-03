Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tallapoosa County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Tallapoosa County, Alabama this week.
Tallapoosa County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Dadeville High School at Wicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Newton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beulah High School at Horseshoe Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: New Site, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
