Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the T.R. Miller High School vs. W.S. Neal High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is a matchup between 3A teams in East Brewton, AL on Friday, November 3 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with W.S. Neal High School hosting T.R. Miller High School.
T.R. Miller vs. W.S. Neal Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: East Brewton, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Escambia County Games This Week
Marengo High School at Flomaton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Flomaton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
