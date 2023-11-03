On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Tuscaloosa Christian School will host Russell Christian Academy.

Russell vs. Tuscaloosa Chr. Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Cottondale, AL

Cottondale, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week

Paul W. Bryant High School at Demopolis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Demopolis, AL

Demopolis, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookwood High School at Tuscaloosa County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Northport, AL

Northport, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Alma Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Irvington, AL

Irvington, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Spirit Catholic High School at Fayetteville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Lauderdale County High School at Brooks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Killen, AL

Killen, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearl High School at Meridian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Meridian, MS

Meridian, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoals Christian School at Addison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Addison, AL

Addison, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Linden High School at Mars Hill Bible School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogers High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Lexington, AL

Lexington, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vina High School at Waterloo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Waterloo, AL

Waterloo, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson High School at Lawrence County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Moulton, AL

Moulton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

South Pontotoc High School at West Lauderdale High School