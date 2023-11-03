Pleasant Home School plays at Georgiana School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A action.

Pleasant Home vs. Georgiana Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Georgiana, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Butler County Games This Week

Greenville High School at Russell County High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Seale, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McKenzie High School at Elba High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Elba, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Covington County Games This Week

Providence Christian School at Straughn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Andalusia, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Samson High School at Red Level High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Red Level, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashford High School at Opp High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Opp, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

