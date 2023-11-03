Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Pleasant Home School vs. Georgiana School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pleasant Home School plays at Georgiana School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A action.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pleasant Home vs. Georgiana Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Georgiana, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Butler County Games This Week
Greenville High School at Russell County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Seale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKenzie High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Elba, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Covington County Games This Week
Providence Christian School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Samson High School at Red Level High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Red Level, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashford High School at Opp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Opp, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.