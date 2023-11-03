Paul W. Bryant High School plays on the road against Demopolis High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 3.

Paul W. Bryant vs. Demopolis Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Demopolis, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marengo County Games This Week

Linden High School at Mars Hill Bible School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Amelia Love Johnson High School at Verbena High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Verbena, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week

Brookwood High School at Tuscaloosa County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Northport, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Alma Bryant High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Irvington, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Spirit Catholic High School at Fayetteville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Sylacauga, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Russell Christian Academy at Tuscaloosa Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Cottondale, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Tuscaloosa Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Cottondale, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

