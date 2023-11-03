Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Morgan County, Alabama? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morgan County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3

6:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Hartselle, AL

Hartselle, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Scottsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Morgan High School at Haleyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Haleyville, AL

Haleyville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston County High School at Falkville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanceville High School at East Lawrence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Brewer High School