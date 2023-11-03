Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marengo County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Marengo County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marengo County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Paul W. Bryant High School at Demopolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Demopolis, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Linden High School at Mars Hill Bible School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amelia Love Johnson High School at Verbena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Verbena, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
