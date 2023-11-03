Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Maplesville High School vs. John Carroll Catholic High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
John Carroll Catholic High School hosts Maplesville High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 3.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maplesville vs. John Carroll Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games This Week
TBD at Leeds High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Leeds, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Helena High School at Vestavia Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby County High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardendale High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pelham High School at Spain Park High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minor High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hope Christian School at Spain Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper High School at Homewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Homewood, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cordova High School at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mortimer Jordan High School at Fultondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardendale High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foley High School at Jackson-Olin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Briarwood Christian School at Fairhope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Carbon Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Carbon Hill, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cordova High School at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Chilton County Games This Week
Jemison High School at Elmore County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Isabella High School at Keith Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Orrville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amelia Love Johnson High School at Verbena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Verbena, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Marbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.