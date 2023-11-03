Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Jemison High School vs. Elmore County High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Elmore County High School will host Jemison High School in a clash between 5A teams.
Jemison vs. Elmore County Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Elmore County Games This Week
Minor High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School of Clay County at Wetumpka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Wetumpka, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarke Prep School at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Marbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Chilton County Games This Week
Isabella High School at Keith Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Orrville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amelia Love Johnson High School at Verbena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Verbena, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maplesville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
