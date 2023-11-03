In Jefferson County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Calera High School at Mortimer Jordan High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3

6:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Kimberly, AL

Kimberly, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Homewood High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Chelsea, AL

Chelsea, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

The Altamont School at Loveless Academic Magnet Program School