Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Jefferson County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calera High School at Mortimer Jordan High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Kimberly, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homewood High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Chelsea, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Altamont School at Loveless Academic Magnet Program School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
