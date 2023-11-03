Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Jackson County, Alabama, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Jackson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Douglas High School at North Sand Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Higdon, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodville High School at Asbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Albertville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
