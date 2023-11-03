If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Jackson County, Alabama, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Jackson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Douglas High School at North Sand Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Higdon, AL

Higdon, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Pisgah, AL

Pisgah, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Scottsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodville High School at Asbury High School