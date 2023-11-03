There is an intriguing high school game -- Bob Jones High School vs. Hartselle High School -- in Madison, AL on Friday, November 3, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hartselle vs. Bob Jones Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Madison, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games This Week

Plainview High School at New Hope High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: New Hope, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Green High School at Huntsville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Huntsville , AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grissom High School at Buckhorn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: New Market, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Hartselle, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Muscle Shoals High School at Sparkman High School

  • Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Harvest, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee High School at Boaz High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Boaz, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph School at Fairview High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Cullman, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison Academy at Westminster Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Huntsville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games This Week

Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Hartselle, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Scottsboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Scottsboro, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Morgan High School at Haleyville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Haleyville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston County High School at Falkville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Falkville, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanceville High School at East Lawrence High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Trinity, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Brewer High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Somerville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.