Albertville High School will host Guntersville High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

Guntersville vs. Albertville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: Albertville, AL

Albertville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marshall County Games This Week

Douglas High School at North Sand Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Higdon, AL

Higdon, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee High School at Boaz High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Boaz, AL

Boaz, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodville High School at Asbury High School