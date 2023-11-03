Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks hit the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 130-111 loss to the Raptors (his previous game) Antetokounmpo produced 16 points.

We're going to break down Antetokounmpo's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-102)

Over 27.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-125)

Over 10.5 (-125) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-115)

Over 4.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (+124)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 113.1 points per contest last year made the Knicks the 12th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Knicks were seventh in the league last year, allowing 42 per game.

In terms of assists, the Knicks were ranked 13th in the league defensively last year, giving up 25.1 per game.

In terms of three-point defense, the Knicks were ranked 25th in the NBA last year, allowing 13 makes per contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 36 22 10 5 1 2 0 11/30/2022 37 37 13 7 2 1 0 10/28/2022 39 30 14 9 1 1 1

