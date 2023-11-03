Donoho School plays at Cedar Bluff School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Donoho School vs. Cedar Bluff Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Cedar Bluff, AL

Cedar Bluff, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cherokee County Games This Week

Talladega County Central High School at Gaylesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Gaylesville, AL

Gaylesville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Payne High School at Cherokee County High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3

6:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Cherokee County, AL

Cherokee County, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Payne High School at Cherokee County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Centre, AL

Centre, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games This Week

Weaver High School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylacauga High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 3

5:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Piedmont, AL

Piedmont, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Saks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleburne County High School at Wellborn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbrook Christian School at White Plains High School