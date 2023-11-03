Donoho School plays at Cedar Bluff School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A action.

Donoho School vs. Cedar Bluff Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Cedar Bluff, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cherokee County Games This Week

Talladega County Central High School at Gaylesville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Gaylesville, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Payne High School at Cherokee County High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Cherokee County, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games This Week

Weaver High School at Pleasant Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Jacksonville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylacauga High School at Piedmont High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Piedmont, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Saks High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleburne County High School at Wellborn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbrook Christian School at White Plains High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

