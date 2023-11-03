Daphne High School plays away from home against Hillcrest-Evergreen High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 3.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Daphne vs. H'crest-E'green Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Baldwin County Games This Week

Foley High School at Jackson-Olin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Briarwood Christian School at Fairhope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Baldwin County High School at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside Academy at Alabama Christian Academy