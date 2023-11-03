Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Choctaw County High School vs. University Charter School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Choctaw County High School is on the road versus University Charter School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A action.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Choctaw County vs. Univ Char Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Livingston, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Choctaw County Games This Week
South Choctaw Academy at Southern Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Greensboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
