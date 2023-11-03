Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Choctaw County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Choctaw County, Alabama? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Choctaw County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Choctaw County High School at University Charter School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Livingston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Choctaw Academy at Southern Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Greensboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.