We have an exciting high school game -- Marbury High School vs. Chilton County High School -- in Deatsville, AL on Friday, November 3, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Chilton County vs. Marbury Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Deatsville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Elmore County Games This Week

Minor High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Millbrook, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School of Clay County at Wetumpka High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Wetumpka, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jemison High School at Elmore County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Eclectic, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarke Prep School at Edgewood Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Elmore, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Chilton County Games This Week

Isabella High School at Keith Middle-High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Orrville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Amelia Love Johnson High School at Verbena High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Verbena, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Maplesville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

