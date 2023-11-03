Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Chilton County High School vs. Marbury High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have an exciting high school game -- Marbury High School vs. Chilton County High School -- in Deatsville, AL on Friday, November 3, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.
Chilton County vs. Marbury Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Elmore County Games This Week
Minor High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School of Clay County at Wetumpka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Wetumpka, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jemison High School at Elmore County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarke Prep School at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Chilton County Games This Week
Isabella High School at Keith Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Orrville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amelia Love Johnson High School at Verbena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Verbena, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maplesville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
