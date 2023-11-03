High school football is happening this week in Chilton County, Alabama, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Chilton County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Jemison High School at Elmore County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Eclectic, AL

Eclectic, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Isabella High School at Keith Middle-High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Orrville, AL

Orrville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Amelia Love Johnson High School at Verbena High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Verbena, AL

Verbena, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Maplesville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Marbury High School