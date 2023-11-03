On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Prattville High School will host Central-Phenix City High School in a matchup between 7A teams.

Central-Phenix vs. Prattville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Prattville, AL

Prattville, AL

Other Autauga County Games This Week

7A

Prattville Christian Academy at Monroe County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL Conference: 3A

3A

Other Russell County Games This Week

