Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Carroll High School vs. Saint James School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carroll High School plays away from home versus Saint James School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 3.
Carroll vs. Saint James Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games This Week
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside Academy at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Percy Julian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Dale County Games This Week
G.W. Long High School at Rehobeth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Rehobeth, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dadeville High School at Wicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Newton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wicksburg High School at Reeltown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Notasulga, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
