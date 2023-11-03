On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Brookwood High School plays on the road against Tuscaloosa County High School.

Brookwood vs. Tuscaloosa Co. Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Northport, AL

Northport, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week

Paul W. Bryant High School at Demopolis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Demopolis, AL

Demopolis, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Alma Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Irvington, AL

Irvington, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Spirit Catholic High School at Fayetteville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Russell Christian Academy at Tuscaloosa Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Cottondale, AL

Cottondale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Tuscaloosa Christian School