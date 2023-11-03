Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Brilliant High School vs. South Lamar High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
South Lamar High School will host Brilliant High School in 1A play on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brilliant vs. South Lamar Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Millport, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Marion County Games This Week
Pickens County High School at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Guin, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton High School at Fayette County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Fayette, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.