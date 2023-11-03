Looking for how to stream high school football games in Barbour County, Alabama this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Barbour County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Early County High School at Eufaula High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Eufaula, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

