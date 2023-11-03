Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Baldwin County, Alabama this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Foley High School at Jackson-Olin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Briarwood Christian School at Fairhope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin County High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside Academy at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daphne High School at Hillcrest-Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Evergreen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
