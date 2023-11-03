In 3A play on Friday, November 3, Opp High School will host Ashford High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ashford vs. Opp Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Opp, AL

Opp, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Covington County Games This Week

Providence Christian School at Straughn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Home School at Georgiana School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Georgiana, AL

Georgiana, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Samson High School at Red Level High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Red Level, AL

Red Level, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Houston County Games This Week

Providence Christian School at Straughn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

G.W. Long High School at Rehobeth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Rehobeth, AL

Rehobeth, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Dothan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside Methodist Academy at New Brockton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: New Brockton, AL

New Brockton, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston County High School at Kinston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Kinston, AL

Kinston, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pike County High School at Houston Academy