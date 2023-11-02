Week 10 Sun Belt Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
College football Week 10 action includes seven games with Sun Belt teams. Check out the article below to see up-to-date the top performers and results.
Week 10 Sun Belt Results
Troy 28 South Alabama 10
- Pregame Favorite: Troy (-5.5)
- Pregame Total: 44.5
Troy Leaders
- Passing: Gunnar Watson (19-for-27, 271 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Kimani Vidal (24 ATT, 125 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Chris Lewis (5 TAR, 4 REC, 120 YDS, 3 TDs)
South Alabama Leaders
- Passing: Gio Lopez (17-for-27, 155 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: La'Damian Webb (15 ATT, 53 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Caullin Lacy (11 TAR, 9 REC, 89 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Troy
|South Alabama
|400
|Total Yards
|252
|271
|Passing Yards
|155
|129
|Rushing Yards
|97
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 10 Sun Belt Games
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Louisiana (-8.5)
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Coastal Carolina (-1)
No. 23 James Madison Dukes at Georgia State Panthers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: James Madison (-5.5)
UL Monroe Warhawks at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Southern Miss (-3)
Georgia Southern Eagles at Texas State Bobcats
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Georgia Southern (-2)
Marshall Thundering Herd at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Appalachian State (-3.5)
