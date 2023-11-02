Troy vs. South Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 2
A matchup of Sun Belt teams features the Troy Trojans (6-2) taking on the South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Troy vs. South Alabama matchup.
Troy vs. South Alabama Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Troy, Alabama
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
Troy vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Troy Moneyline
|South Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Troy (-6.5)
|46.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Troy (-6.5)
|45.5
|-245
|+198
Troy vs. South Alabama Betting Trends
- Troy has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Trojans have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- South Alabama has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
