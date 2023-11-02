Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Talladega County, Alabama this week? We've got you covered.
Talladega County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Talladega County Central High School at Gaylesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Gaylesville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Munford High School at Ashville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Ashville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sylacauga High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Piedmont, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Winterboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Alpine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Opelika, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega High School at Saks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Spirit Catholic High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
