The Troy Trojans (6-2) are 5.5-point favorites when they host the South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) in conference play on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. This game has an over/under of 45.5 points.

Troy ranks 31st in total offense this year (441.6 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 14th-best in the FBS with 441.6 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored South Alabama ranks 31st in the FBS (33.5 points per game), and it is 40th on the other side of the ball (21.1 points allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama vs. Troy Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Troy vs South Alabama Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Troy -5.5 -105 -115 45.5 -110 -110 -225 +180

Looking to place a bet on South Alabama vs. Troy? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

South Alabama Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Jaguars are accumulating 578.0 yards per game (10th-worst in college football) and giving up 249.0 (11th-best), placing them among the poorest teams offensively, but among the best defensively.

The Jaguars are eighth-best in college football in points scored for the past three games (43.3 per game) and 23rd-best in points conceded (14.3).

South Alabama is gaining 376.0 passing yards per game in its past three games (second-best in the nation), and allowing 101.0 per game (fourth-best).

In their past three games, the Jaguars have rushed for 202.0 yards per game (50th in college football), and given up 148.0 on the ground (-1-worst).

The Jaguars have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three contests, South Alabama has gone over the total twice.

South Alabama Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama has gone 3-5-0 ATS this season.

The Jaguars have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

South Alabama has hit the over in five of their eight games with a set total (62.5%).

South Alabama has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

South Alabama has entered three games this season as the underdog by +180 or more and is in those contests.

Bet on South Alabama to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has thrown for 2,156 yards on 65.7% passing while tossing 13 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, La'Damian Webb, has carried the ball 119 times for 674 yards (84.3 per game) with 13 touchdowns.

Kentrel Bullock has piled up 375 yards (on 74 carries) with three touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy has racked up 957 receiving yards on 55 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Jamaal Pritchett has caught 35 passes and compiled 541 receiving yards (67.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Lincoln Sefcik's 19 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 165 yards and one touchdown.

Brock Higdon paces the team with 3.0 sacks, and also has 3.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Quentin Wilfawn, South Alabama's top tackler, has 34 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and two sacks this year.

Jaden Voisin leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 23 tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.