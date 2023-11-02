The Troy Trojans should come out on top in their game versus the South Alabama Jaguars at 7:30 PM on Thursday, November 2, based on our computer projection model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

South Alabama vs. Troy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (-4.5) Over (44.5) Troy 29, South Alabama 19

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The Jaguars have a 39.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this season, the Jaguars have put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

In games they have played as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year, the Jaguars are 1-1 against the spread.

Jaguars games have gone over the point total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The average point total for South Alabama this season is 6.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Troy Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Trojans' implied win probability is 65.5%.

The Trojans' record against the spread is 4-3-0.

Troy has an ATS record of 3-0 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

One Trojans game (out of seven) has hit the over this year.

Troy games have had an average of 50.4 points this season, 5.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Jaguars vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 27.1 16.9 31.5 18.3 22.8 15.5 South Alabama 33.5 21.1 35 21.8 32 20.5

