Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Shelby County High School vs. Woodlawn High School Game - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Thursday, November 2, starting at 6:00 PM CT, Woodlawn High School will play Shelby County High School in Birmingham, AL.
Shelby County vs. Woodlawn Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games This Week
TBD at Leeds High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Leeds, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Helena High School at Vestavia Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardendale High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minor High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pelham High School at Spain Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper High School at Homewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Homewood, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cordova High School at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mortimer Jordan High School at Fultondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foley High School at Jackson-Olin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Briarwood Christian School at Fairhope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Carbon Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Carbon Hill, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maplesville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Shelby County Games This Week
McAdory High School at Calera High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: calera, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
