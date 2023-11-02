Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Saint Clair County, Alabama this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Munford High School at Ashville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Ashville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Dora High School at Saint Clair County High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 3
- Location: ODENVILLE, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coosa Christian School at Victory Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Pell City, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pell City High School at Springville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Springville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
