The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Roman Josi find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi stats and insights
- In one of nine games this season, Josi scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Josi has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Josi averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.2%.
Kraken defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 33 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
