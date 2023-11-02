Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Plainview High School vs. New Hope High School Game - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Plainview High School is away from home against New Hope High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 2.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Plainview vs. New Hope Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: New Hope, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Madison County Games This Week
Hazel Green High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Huntsville , AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grissom High School at Buckhorn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: New Market, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muscle Shoals High School at Sparkman High School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Harvest, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee High School at Boaz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Boaz, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Academy at Westminster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other DeKalb County Games This Week
Fyffe High School at Sylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geraldine High School at Hatton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Town Creek, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinsville High School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Payne High School at Cherokee County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Centre, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crossville High School at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.