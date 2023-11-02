In 1A action on Thursday, November 2, Marion County High School will host Pickens County High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Pickens County vs. Marion County Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Guin, AL

Guin, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marion County Games This Week

TBD at Winfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Winfield, AL

Winfield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamilton High School at Fayette County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Fayette, AL

Fayette, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brilliant High School at South Lamar High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Millport, AL

Millport, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Pickens County Games This Week

Hale County High School at Gordo High School